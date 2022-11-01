Breaking: Steelers Have Reportedly Traded Chase Claypool

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

After weeks of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to an NFC North team. However, it's not the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers actually dealt Claypool to the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers will receive a second-round pick in return for the Notre Dame product.

Claypool will give the Bears a huge boost on offense. The third-year wideout has 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown.

This is the second major trade the Bears have made in the past 24 hours. On Monday, they sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for two draft picks.

Claypool has been a dynamic playmaker for the Steelers since 2020. In 39 career games, he has 153 catches for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With one year left on Claypool's rookie contract, it's possible the Bears sign him to an extension in the offseason. Regardless, this move should help Justin Fields' development.

This trade also takes a potential trade target away from the Bears' biggest rival.