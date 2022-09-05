Breaking: Steelers Officially Name Starting Quarterback

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If there were any remaining doubts that Mitchell Trubisky is the Steelers' starting quarterback, they're gone now.

Pittsburgh released its Week 1 depth chart moments ago, with Trubisky in place as QB1. Mason Rudolph is behind him, with rookie Kenny Pickett third-string.

Trubisky has been with the starting unit all summer and was named one of the Steelers' captains earlier today, so it was pretty much assumed he'd be the starter.

Trubisky threw for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions with the Chicago Bears from 2017-20. The former No. 2 overall pick served as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo last season.

Now, he's getting another chance to lead an NFL offense, at least until Pickett is deemed ready to take over.

Trubisky's Pittsburgh regular season debut will be against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.