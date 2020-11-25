Breaking: Steelers vs. Ravens Thanksgiving Day Game Postponed

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL officially made a decision on Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

After a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens locker room, the game has been postponed. According to a statement from the league, the game will now take place on Sunday afternoon.

“The Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers game scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon November 29. The game time and broadcast network will be announced later today,” the league said in a statement.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”

This is the first time in several weeks the NFL has been forced to delay a game due to COVID-19.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, it’s the second time a game has been moved on Pittsburgh due to another team dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The first came earlier in the season when the Steelers were set to take on the Tennessee Titans.

After an outbreak among the Titans, the NFL moved its game to later in the season, giving the Steelers three-straight road games.

Now, the Ravens will have a few extra days to make sure the team can field a full team following contact tracing.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore will not take the field on Sunday.