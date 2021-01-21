Breaking: The Steelers Plan To Sign QB Dwayne Haskins

After flaming out in less than two seasons in Washington, 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is getting another NFL opportunity.

This time, Haskins is heading to Pittsburgh. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Steelers intend to sign the free agent QB today.

Haskins is currently meeting with Pittsburgh’s coaching staff. As long as all the t’s are crossed and i’s are dotted, it looks like he’ll be wearing black and gold in 2021.

Sources: The Steelers are planning to sign ex-first-round QB Dwayne Haskins today. Haskins is meeting with the coaches now, and if all goes well, a deal will be hammered out. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 21, 2021

Haskins, who was cut by Washington with one week remaining in the regular season, also drew interest from the Carolina Panthers, among other teams. On paper, his decision to sign with Pittsburgh seems like a sound one.

As of now, it looks like Ben Roethlisberger will be back for one more go in 2021, but after him, Pittsburgh has no clear plan at quarterback. Adding Haskins gives them another option at the position to go with Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs.

In Washington, Haskins lost his starting job multiple times and was criticized for having a poor work ethic. Now, he’ll get a chance to play for a premier organization and learn under a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

If Haskins can’t get his mind right and become fully dedicated to football now, he might not ever be able to do it.