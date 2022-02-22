Brian Flores Explains How He Landed Steelers Job

Brian Flores has confirmed how he got a job offer from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Flores was talking to Bryant Gumbel on HBO Real Sports and touched on how it all came together really quickly. Flores was calling Tomlin for advice before the latter made him an offer to come coach.

“I was thinkin’ about, the next steps for me just from a coaching standpoint. And then that conversation turned into an opportunity there in Pittsburgh,” Flores said.

Flores will be a senior defensive assistant/linebacker’s coach for at least one season.

No one knew if he was going to coach this year due to his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL. He filed it after he interviewed for the Giants head coaching job.

He’s claiming that the only reason New York interviewed him was to be compliant with the “Rooney Rule.”

Flores just finished up coaching the Miami Dolphins for three seasons. He was 24-25 overall and won at least nine games in two of those seasons.

He’ll now get to work with some great talent in Pittsburgh and with one of the best head coaches in the league as well.