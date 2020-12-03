Mike Tomlin Reacts To The Bud Dupree Injury News

The Spun

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree during a game.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers forces a fumble after hitting Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Yesterday afternoon’s win against the Baltimore Ravens came at a steep cost to the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Star pass rusher Bud Dupree went down with a torn ACL, a particularly brutal injury to suffer this late in the season.

Dupree, a former first-round pick out of Kentucky, was playing this year on the franchise tag, which pays out over $15 million. The fact that he may very well be out for a good chunk of the 2021 season could impact his market. He’ll still likely get a nice deal, perhaps even with the Steelers, but this is the fear for players on a franchise tag, like Dak Prescott earlier this year.

Dupree had 31 tackles and eight sacks before his injury. He has 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the impact that it will have on his defense this year. “That’s life in the business,” he said. He said that he is confident in Alex Highsmith, a rookie third-round pick out of Charlotte, to fill in at that outside linebacker spot.

The injury also puts more onus on TJ Watt, who played opposite Dupree in the Steelers defense . Tomlin doesn’t think that Dupree’s absence will hamper Watt at all.

At 11-0, the Steelers currently have a grip on the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team. They’ll face the Washington Football Team on Monday night, followed by a tough trip to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 13.

We should learn a lot about how this Pittsburgh Steelers defense will deal with the loss of Bud Dupree in that game against Josh Allen and company.

