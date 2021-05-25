Cam Heyward Has Message For Ben Roethlisberger’s Critics

One week ago today, Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman Cam Heyward made headlines with his strong defense of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“Ben’s still got the goods,” Heyward said. “Anyone that tells you otherwise, they haven’t really looked at football. You give that guy a good running game and tell him he doesn’t have to throw the ball 50, 60 times, he’s going to be that much more dangerous, and I think we’re looking forward to that.”

Following his comments, critics of Ben Roethlisberger only grew louder. They pointed to the Steelers losing six of their final seven games – including one embarrassing playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns.

However, Heyward is still riding with his longtime quarterback.

“I think we’re just blowing it out of proportion,” Heyward told reporters. “We went 11-0 to start the season. How many other quarterbacks did that?”

Here’s more of what he said, via NFL.com:

“I think we can sit up here and talk about how we lost the game last year. We lost to the Cleveland Browns, OK, so be it. We fell off at the end. We still made the playoffs. But I’m not here to say my quarterback is not able to do it. I’ve seen this guy win Super Bowls on TV. I’ve seen him day in and day out compete, and you just get frustrated. I know Ben puts in work. I know how much he cares about this team.”

Roethlisberger isn’t the only one who contributed to an ugly final seven games for the Steelers.

He’ll need to be a major part of the solution moving forward, though, if the team wants to compete for a Super Bowl.

Cam Heyward obviously believes he can.