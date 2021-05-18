Ask most NFL analysts from around the league and they’ll suggest the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the decline thanks to the “poor play” of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

After starting the 2020 season with an 11-0 record, the Steelers fell apart over the final five games of the regular season. A stunning blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns only made it worse.

Everyone seems to suggest the Steelers won’t be able to compete with the league’s best. However, one member of Pittsburgh’s defense has faith in Big Ben and the Steelers offense.

“We know he’s an explosive quarterback that can throw the ball all over the field,” star defensive tackle Cam Heyward said of Big Ben. “But I think around (him), we’ve just got to be complementary, whether it’s on offense, defense, special teams. Ben’s still got the goods.”

Here’s more, via NFL.com:

“Anyone that tells you otherwise, they haven’t really looked at football. You give that guy a good running game and tell him he doesn’t have to throw the ball 50, 60 times, he’s going to be that much more dangerous, and I think we’re looking forward to that. It’s going to be pretty good longevity-wise if he wants to keep playing.”

Only time will tell if the Steelers did enough this offseason to compete with other teams in the AFC North and beyond.

However, there is clear belief among those on the team that they will be competitive once again.