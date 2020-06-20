There are so many questions that are still unanswered regarding the 2020 season. With this year’s Hall of Fame game set for August 6, it’s fair to wonder if the league will just outright cancel that matchup.

Two of the best franchises in NFL history are supposed to face off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. As of now, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier this week, Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward was asked about the Hall of Fame game. During an interview with ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, Heyward admitted that he doesn’t see this preseason showdown happening in 2020.

“I think the Hall of Fame Game is probably out,” Heyward told Pryor. “I think we talk so much about safety, so why would we want to expose two teams to an extra game a week early? I think there’s a rule that you have to have 47 days of football and activities before you can even get to the first game. So we’re getting to the point where there’s not a lot that can happen. We’ll see. I would say I’m pretty pessimistic when it comes to that Hall of Fame Game.”

Heyward brought up an excellent point about player safety.

If the NFL wants to ensure that it keeps as many players healthy as possible, eliminating an extra preseason game could help. It would also buy the league more time to establish better safety protocols.

The Hall of Fame game is the official start to the football season, so it’d be heartbreaking to see it off the schedule. That being said, fans will have to expect the unexpected this year.

