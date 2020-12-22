Charles Woodson Has Brutally Honest Comment On Steelers

A few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked well on their way to clinching a first-round bye for the playoffs. Now fast forward to this week, where Mike Tomlin’s squad has seen its lead in the AFC North diminish due to a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh suffered its first loss of the season to Washington back on December 7. The team had a chance to bounce back with a statement win over Buffalo, but the offense had just 16 points in a prime-time game.

Just about everyone in the NFL assumed the Steelers would get back in the win column on Monday night since they faced the Bengals – which by the way don’t have Joe Burrow due to a season-ending injury. That wasn’t the case though, as the Steelers blew a very winnable game.

After the loss to the Bengals, NFL legend Charles Woodson had a harsh message for the Steelers. He tweeted “Steelers gone mess around and TikTok right to a wild card.”

Steelers gone mess around and Tik tok right to a wild card — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 22, 2020

This is obviously a jab at JuJu Smith-Schuster, who continues to dance on the opposing team’s logo before every game.

Smith-Schuster paid the price for his antics, as he took a huge hit from Vonn Bell on Monday night. Opposing teams will try to send him a message from here on out.

Woodson wasn’t the only analyst to bash the Steelers this week. ESPN’s Marcus Spears went as far as to say “This is a team that will be done the first week of the playoffs.”

The Steelers will try to stop the bleeding this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.