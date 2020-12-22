The Spun

Charles Woodson Has Brutally Honest Comment On Steelers

A closeup of Charles Woodson.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: ESPN NFL football commentator Charles Woodson on the set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked well on their way to clinching a first-round bye for the playoffs. Now fast forward to this week, where Mike Tomlin’s squad has seen its lead in the AFC North diminish due to a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh suffered its first loss of the season to Washington back on December 7. The team had a chance to bounce back with a statement win over Buffalo, but the offense had just 16 points in a prime-time game.

Just about everyone in the NFL assumed the Steelers would get back in the win column on Monday night since they faced the Bengals – which by the way don’t have Joe Burrow due to a season-ending injury. That wasn’t the case though, as the Steelers blew a very winnable game.

After the loss to the Bengals, NFL legend Charles Woodson had a harsh message for the Steelers. He tweeted “Steelers gone mess around and TikTok right to a wild card.”

This is obviously a jab at JuJu Smith-Schuster, who continues to dance on the opposing team’s logo before every game.

Smith-Schuster paid the price for his antics, as he took a huge hit from Vonn Bell on Monday night. Opposing teams will try to send him a message from here on out.

Woodson wasn’t the only analyst to bash the Steelers this week. ESPN’s Marcus Spears went as far as to say “This is a team that will be done the first week of the playoffs.”

The Steelers will try to stop the bleeding this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.


