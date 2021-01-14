The Spun

Chase Claypool Explains Why He’s Still Talking About Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool on the field against Baltimore.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after catching a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool made headlines with what he said about the Cleveland Browns.

When asked about his score prediction for the Browns’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Claypool made it clear he though the Chiefs would win – handily. “The Browns are going to get clapped next week,” Claypool said.

The rookie wide receiver’s comments immediately went viral on social media and led many – including former Steelers players – to criticize him for his comments.

On Thursday, Claypool spoke with DAZN about why he decided to call out the Browns, again.

“If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty about it,” Claypool said. “But them mocking JuJu [Smith-Schuster] during the game and after the game just didn’t sit right with me.”

The rookie wide receiver didn’t address what the Browns said to JuJu Smith-Schuster, but made it clear Cleveland was “classless.”

Before the game even kicked off, it was JuJu who made a comment about the Browns that appeared to start the bad blood that came out on Sunday night. JuJu said “the Browns is the Browns,” when asked about facing Cleveland for the third time this season.

He didn’t mean it was a slight, but rather a comment about how the Steelers take the same approach to every team. However, the Browns used it as motivation en route to a 48-37 win.


