Chase Claypool had an outstanding rookie season with Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback. Therefore, it’s no surprise he’s happy Big Ben is back for one more year in Pittsburgh.

A second-round pick for the Steelers in 2020, Claypool tallied 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season. He did most of that with Roethlisberger throwing him the ball.

Roethlisberger, who is coming off reconstructive elbow surgery, elected to return to the Steelers at a reduced price in 2021. Claypool indicated recently that he’s happy the 38-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion is back.

“I am definitely happy he came back,” Claypool said this week, via the team website. “There are very few quarterbacks in the league that can come in and bring that savviness and football knowledge. He might be one of two that can bring that knowledge and make the transition into the league easier. And then make everyone else’s job easier.”

Claypool described his relationship with Roethlisberger as “a lot more friendly” entering his second season. They will both be operating in a new offensive system this year.

Under the design of new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the scheme is supposed to be a radical change from what we’re used to seeing.

“You’ll see nothing that you’ve seen in the past,” Roethlisberger said this week to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

If Roethlisberger can master the offensive changes and his arm is feeling healthier, there’s no reason why Claypool can’t have an even more productive second season in Pittsburgh.