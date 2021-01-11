Chase Claypool’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Browns Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a shocking upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, in the wackiest game of Wild Card weekend.

Without head coach Kevin Stefanski on the sidelines to call plays, the Browns leaned on their defense, which answered the called. Cleveland forced five turnovers and a scored defensive touchdown on their way to a 48-37 rout over Pittsburgh.

Throughout the week leading up the game, the Steelers continuously took shots at Cleveland, only further intensifying a bitter AFC North rivalry. Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster ramped things up with a comment about the “nameless Browns” earlier this week and was forced to eat his own words after the loss.

But, even in defeat, the Steelers wide receiving corps kept going after the victors.

Rookie wideout Chase Claypool became the latest to join in on the action. On Monday afternoon, the 22-year-old went on Instagram Live and decided to take a parting shot at his AFC North foe.

“You know a bad loss, but um… The Browns are going to get clapped next week,” Claypool said.

Here is the video…”The #Browns are going to get clapped next week” pic.twitter.com/vlhu9wvCqP — Brad Stainbrook (BrownsWave) (@BrownsByBrad) January 11, 2021

Looks like Claypool is taking the Kansas City Chiefs in next week’s Divisional round.

It would be hard to blame the rookie wide receiver for the Steelers’ loss on Sunday. Claypool caught five passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns to cap off an impressive 2020. The 22-year-old ended his rookie year with 873 receiving yards and 11 total scores.

Much of the blame for Sunday’s debacle resides with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The 38-year-old, long-time Steeler might’ve thrown for 501 yards and four touchdowns, but also threw four pretty ugly interceptions. Pittsburgh’s turnovers undid them and Big Ben should bear the brunt of the blame.

To be frank, now it’s time for the Steelers to let the Browns move on. Cleveland earned their shot against Kansas City next week and might have another miracle performance in them.