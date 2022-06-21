Chase Claypool Makes His Opinion On Kenny Pickett Very Clear

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If all goes according to plan, the Pittsburgh Steelers will eventually be Kenny Pickett's team. The franchise didn't make the local QB the only passer taken in the first round this year for no reason.

Pickett has yet to go through a full training camp at the NFL level, but he's already left a positive impression on his teammate, wide receiver Chase Claypool.

During his recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Claypool offered praise for Pickett and even said he thinks the 24-year-old signal caller's mobility could impact the Steeler offense similarly to the way Joe Burrow's does in Cincinnati.

“[Pickett] looks good. He’s mobile,” Claypool said. “He’s faster than people think, so that’s going to be new for us. And I think it’s going to create plays. You see so many of [Ja'Marr Chase's] plays and [Tee Higgins'] plays are from Joe leaving the pocket and making plays happen. And you know, we’re young, we’re versatile, we’re dynamic, so he’s going to add to that."

Right now, Pickett is working alongside Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, with Trubisky reportedly having the inside track to the starting job.

Even if Pickett begins the season as the backup, we'd expect him to get plenty of game reps as a rookie.

