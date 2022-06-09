Chase Claypool Makes Opinion On Mitch Trubisky Very Clear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after catching a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

One of the biggest moves the Pittsburgh Steelers made this offseason was signing Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract.

Trubisky hasn't been guaranteed the starting job for the 2022 season, and obviously, the Steelers' decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft means he's not exactly being looked at as the future of the franchise.

That being said, Trubisky is already winning over his teammates in Pittsburgh.

When asked about Trubisky this week, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool raved about him.

"He is very easy to talk to," Claypool said. "He always invites us over anytime we are around. He has welcomed us with open arms. It feels like family already."

Trubisky has been taking most of the first-team reps this offseason.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Trubisky revealed that he's pushing to be the Week 1 starter for the Steelers.

“I’m preparing to be the starter,” Trubisky said, via ProFootballTalk. “I feel like no matter what position you’re in, that’s what you should prepare like. So we’re all pushing each other, we’re all competing every day. Like you said, I wouldn’t read too much into [taking first-team snaps]. But I’m getting a lot of good reps. I feel really comfortable in the offense. So I like where we’re at right now. I feel very confident.”

Trubisky will have to fend off Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp for the starting gig.