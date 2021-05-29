Chase Claypool Reacts To The Julio Jones Trade Rumors

Several NFL players have already sent out their recruiting pitch to Julio Jones. It appears the latest player to do so is Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool.

Claypool was extremely productive in his rookie season with the Steelers, hauling in 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. While he can certainly hold his own against top-tier cornerbacks, he wouldn’t mind having a bit more help across from him.

When asked if he’d want Jones on the Steelers this week, Claypool said “I would love him in Pittsburgh.”

The reporter followed up that question by asking if Pittsburgh is too stacked at the wide receiver position. Once again, Claypool stated that he’d have no trouble making room for Jones.

“We’re stacked,” Claypool told TMZ. “But you can never get too many superstars.”

Jones is a luxury that Pittsburgh can’t afford, but there’s no question that it’d be fun to see him catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger.

Even without Jones on their roster, the Steelers have more than enough talent at wide receiver. In addition to Claypool, their depth chart features JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington.

As of now, the New England Patriots are the favorites to land Jones. Unlike the Steelers, they don’t have a bonafide superstar at wide receiver on their roster.