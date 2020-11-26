Chase Claypool Had A 3-Word Reaction To NFL’s Decision

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone Thursday night’s game against Baltimore.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Thanksgiving night game between the AFC North rivals has been postponed until Sunday afternoon. The Ravens are dealing with multiple COVID-19 positive tests.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore will now play at 1:15 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on national TV, too.

“We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations,” the Ravens said in a statement.

Steelers players are not happy with the decision, though. Multiple Pittsburgh players have taken to social media to rip the decision. Rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool had a three-word reaction to the news.

“What a joke….” he tweeted.

Steelers players have a number of reasons to be upset with the decision, but we’re not dealing with a normal NFL season. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh is on the receiving end of some bad luck this week.