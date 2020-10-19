Chase Claypool Sums Up The Steelers’ Dominance Of The Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers stomped the Cleveland Browns yesterday thanks in no small part to breakout rookie receiver Chase Claypool.

The rookie wideout from Notre Dame had a team-leading four receptions for 74 yards as well as a rushing touchdown in the 38-7 blowout win. After the game, he took to Twitter to check out some amusing post-game stats.

One person pointed out that it’s been over 6,000 days – over 17 years – since the Browns last won a game in Pittsburgh. It was pointed out that Browns QB Baker Mayfield would have only been eight, while Claypool was only five.

Retweeting that wild stat, Claypool commented, “Dang I was still wearing diapers.” In less than a day since posting that, he’s gotten over 12,000 likes and 900 retweets.

Glossing over Claypool suggesting he was still wearing diapers at age five that’s pretty wild. But a bunch of people in his comments made a different joke. Namely, that Claypool might be wearing a different kind of diaper the next time the Browns beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Dang I was still wearing diapers 😅 https://t.co/TWPEc7L2Hb — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) October 18, 2020

Yes, and the next time the Browns beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh, you’ll probably be wearing diapers then as well. — DC-Jam Records (@DCJamRecords) October 18, 2020

We might all be in diapers the next time it happens pic.twitter.com/pO2dcUJuDG — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) October 18, 2020

The Steelers have pretty much had Cleveland’s number ever since the Browns returned to the league in 1999. In the last 43 meetings, Cleveland has just seven wins over the Steelers, and only two on the road.

Even though Cleveland has been better this season than some previous years, it’s clear that Pittsburgh is still their big brother in the AFC North.

How old will you be the next time the Browns beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh?