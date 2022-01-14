Chiefs Star Tyrann Mathieu Has Honest Comment About Ben Roethlisberger

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu knows this game against the Steelers on Sunday is likely going to be at least a little different.

Kansas City thumped Pittsburgh 36-10 a few weeks back when everything went right for the former while the opposite was true for the latter.

Mathieu had a couple of tackles and a fumble recovery in that contest but also knows that Ben Roethlisberger shouldn’t be taken lightly coming into this game.

“You’re dealing with a quarterback that really has all the experience in the world,” Mathieu said. “He’s won two championships, he’s been to the playoffs a bunch, and then he has some great talent around him as well. So, we’ve got our work cut out for us. I think for us, it’s all about how we start the game and then how we finish Sunday.”

Roethlisberger finished the season with 3,740 yards passing along with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was able to guide the Steelers to win three of their last four games down the stretch and then got some help to get into the playoffs.

He looks to be getting back receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for this game after he had been out for the last three months with a shoulder injury.

If the Steelers pull this upset, it would be among the biggest in the last decade as no one is giving them a chance.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.