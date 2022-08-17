Colin Cowherd Explains Why Steelers Need To Start QB Kenny Pickett

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Peter Schrager attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't announced a starting quarterback for Week 1. If Colin Cowherd was in charge, he'd give the nod to Kenny Pickett.

Pickett was selected by the Steelers with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his preseason debut, he completed 13-of-15 passes for 95 yards with two touchdowns.

Cowherd believes the Steelers should start Pickett over Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph because they need to find out what they have in the rookie signal-caller as soon as possible.

"Kenny Pickett is 24 years old. That's two years older than most quarterbacks that come into this league," Cowherd said. "He started for four years in college. Most start two years, he started four. He played college football in the Steelers' stadium.

"Let's add another to those three advantages. It looks like the Steelers, by adding George Pickens from Georgia, may have the best rookie receiver in the draft. Four advantages. Play Kenny Pickett, play him now. If he can't succeed to some level with those advantages - 24, college in the stadium, four years of starting, they go find the best receiver in the draft - then you got a dud. And next year, there's going to be six quarterbacks in the first round."

Cowherd also pointed out that Pittsburgh's division rivals already have their franchise quarterbacks. Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson should continue to play at an elite level for years to come.

If the Steelers are going to match their rivals in that department, they'll need to have a quarterback with game-changing potential. We don't know yet if Pickett can be that player.