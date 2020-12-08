Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Steelers Fans

Colin Cowherd aggravated Steelers fans last week when he said they were’t a Super Bowl team. It appears he has doubled down on that stance after the team’s first loss of the season on Monday night.

Following a Week 12 win for the Steelers, Cowherd said “This is not a Super Bowl team. There it is. Go cry in your terrible towels. You’re 11-0 and it feels hollow.”

Most of the fans in the Steel City had an issue with Cowherd’s remarks, saying he was being unfair to the only undefeated team in the NFL. Now that Pittsburgh is no longer undefeated, the FS1 radio host used this opportunity to bash the top team in the AFC.

“Pittsburgh Steelers fans have whined all year ‘You don’t respect us.’ Well, I have eyes. I don’t worry about records,” Cowherd said. “Tonight, Cleveland is better than you, Kansas City is better, the Saints are better, Green Bay is better, and the Rams are better. New England may be better. The Giants might be better. You know who’s also better? Buffalo. I’d spend more time with you, Steelers Nation, but I want to watch a better team in Buffalo, who is going to beat you next week.”

If the Steelers lose next weekend to the Bills, we’d have to imagine Cowherd will take another shot at their fan base.

Cowherd usually picks a few teams each season that he’s not as high on as everyone else. For some reason the Steelers are part of that unfortunate group this year.

Despite the recent takes from Cowherd, the reality is Pittsburgh can still run the table and have the playoffs run through Heinz Field.

We’ll find out soon enough how Mike Tomlin’s squad responds to its first loss of the year.