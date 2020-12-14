Colin Cowherd Has Another Message For Steelers Fans

The Steelers lost their second-straight game Sunday afternoon, sparking plenty of criticism from Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd Sunday night.

Cowherd sent Steelers fans a video Sunday night following Pittsburgh’s loss to Buffalo. He said the Steelers “time has come and gone.”

“Pittsburgh’s a good team, but their time has come and gone,” Cowherd said. “Buffalo is Pittsburgh 15 years ago. Big, strong, mobile quarterback. Tremendous young coach on the defense side. The Bills are current and real and a Super Bowl contender. The Steelers are a big brand and they are no longer elite and you know it if you’re in Pittsburgh.”

Breathe Steelers fans, breathe. The season isn’t over, despite what Cowherd has to say. Yes, Pittsburgh’s lost two straight. But losing now could spark some much-needed corrections ahead of the playoffs.

I warned you, Steeler Nation… pic.twitter.com/MZrDOMmzgM — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 14, 2020

While there’s no reason to worry just yet, there is some concern surrounding Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben just hasn’t played like his usual self these past few weeks.

If the veteran quarterback isn’t playing at a high level, the Steelers just aren’t very good. It’s that simple. He’s the fuel that keeps the vehicle going.

It’s not all Big Ben’s fault as of late, though. His receivers are letting him down on a consistent basis, dropping passes left and right. The receivers have to step up if the Steelers are going to make a playoff run next month.

Until then, Cowherd is going to have a field day with the slumping Steelers.