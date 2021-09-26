Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers started off the 2021 NFL season with an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Pittsburgh then followed that up with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to fall to 1-1 on the season. Entering their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers lost several key starters.

One of which was wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite target suffered a knee injury near the end of last weekend’s game against the Raiders.

Even if he were on the field, though, the Steelers’ offense is a complete disaster. Roethlisberger has thrown two interceptions and only seems content to check the ball down.

As a result, the Steelers are getting roasted on social media. Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd had one of the more blunt messages for the Steelers.

“Every rule in 2021 is seemingly giving the offense an advantage,” he said. “So to be as bad as the Steelers on that side of the ball — is really staggering.”

The Steelers have managed just seven points against a Bengals team that has given up at least 20 points in each of their first two games.

Pittsburgh started the 2020 season with an 11-0 record, but has gone just 2-6 in eight games since.

The end of Ben Roethlisberger’s career with the Steelers seems almost assured at this point.