Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Reaction To Ben Roethlisberger’s Retirement

On Thursday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement from the NFL. While plenty of analysts are celebrating his career this afternoon, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd has decided to go a different route.

During the latest edition of The Herd, Cowherd stated his case as to why he believes the end of Roethlisberger’s career was “bumpy” and “underachieving.”

“Name the last time Big Ben won a big playoff game out-dueling another quarterback,” Cowherd said. “Google it – we did. Keep looking. It’s 12 years ago, Joe Flacco in the divisional round. I’m not going to give you any love for a Wild Card round.”

Cowherd also said that Roethlisberger had a lot of help along the way.

“The last 10 years was a turbulent flight. There were not a lot of Mondays where we said ‘Wow he out-dueled Brady, Mahomes, Manning, etc.’ And along the way he had great defenses, which Aaron Rodgers never had, and a great coach. All the stuff that, privately, Aaron Rodgers complains about.”

"We've got to be honest. It was bumpy and kind of underachieving." — @ColinCowherd on the end of Ben Roethlisberger: — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 27, 2022

Roethlisberger will finish his NFL career with 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdown passes. Let’s also not forget that he has a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Cowherd isn’t wrong when he said Roethlisberger didn’t really have playoff success toward the end of his career. However, we’ve seen several aging quarterbacks struggle toward the end of their careers.