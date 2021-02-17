Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made headlines this afternoon with a comment about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Colbert made it clear the team is still considering its options at quarterback heading into the 2021 season. “With Ben’s current cap number, some adjustments will have to be made,” Colbert said. “Hopefully there’s a way we can figure out what’s best for the organization. Hopefully he can see that and feel the same way. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Well, those comments caught the attention of the media. Not long after Colbert’s comments, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd questioned if Roethlisberger should be the guy for the Steelers in 2021.

“Ask yourself this if you’re a Steelers fan. What are you getting from Big Ben? What’s he giving you? Getting to the playoffs doesn’t mean anything for Pittsburgh,” Cowherd said this afternoon.

Roethlisberger made it clear that he wanted to come back for another season after the 2020 season came to a close. However, since then, his longtime center Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement from the league.

Pouncey and Roethlisberger said they would continue playing as long as the other one wanted to play. With Pouncey gone, Big Ben could choose to hang up his cleats for good.

Of course, Steelers fans would rather see Ben Roethlisberger under center than live through a season with Mason Rudolph.