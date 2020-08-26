Colin Cowherd Has Rough W-L Prediction For 1 AFC Contender

Colin Cowherd makes a habit of getting under just about every fanbases’s skin. But what he said about one AFC contender is definitely going to make some people mad.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd reviewed the Pittsburgh Steelers and their projected win total for 2020. He explained that the Steelers have not aged well in these past few years. Between how Ben Roethlisberger has been injured and the team has struggled in the postseason, he’s not convinced his return will reverse the team’s recent bad luck.

“Pittsburgh hasn’t aged well…” Cowherd said. “They feel loose and aren’t disciplined enough for me.” At the end, Cowherd boldly declared that the Steelers will finish under .500 this season.

Pittsburgh has not endured a losing season since 2003. Only the New England Patriots have a longer streak of .500 or above.

The Pittsburgh Steelers actually did fairly well for themselves after Roethlisberger was injured last year. Despite his absence, and losing All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown in the offseason before, they went 8-8 on the combined efforts of Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges under center.

Pittsburgh were still in playoff contention all the way into Week 17. Were it not for a few late-season losses, they might have made the playoffs anyway.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Steelers play now that Roethlisberger is back. But it’s too early to say that they’re going to be worse and not better in 2020.

