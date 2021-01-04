Colin Cowherd Makes His Pick For Steelers vs. Browns

The NFL regular season drew to a close on Sunday in thrilling fashion with numerous teams clinching their spot in this year’s postseason.

The Cleveland Browns were among those jostling for position in their regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Behind a solid game from Nick Chubb, the Browns eked out a 24-22 win over the shorthanded Steelers to earn their first playoff berth in 18 years. The victory marked revenge for Pittsburgh’s blowout win over Cleveland in Week 5 of the regular season.

But, not so fast. Browns vs. Steelers part three will take place over Wild Card Weekend.

After Week 17 drew to a close, the AFC North opponents found themselves across from one another in the conference playoff bracket. The No. 3 Steelers will welcome in the No. 6 Browns to Heinz Field for the Sunday night match-up and Wild Card game.

Having seen the two teams play twice already, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd confidently made his pick for the Steelers vs. Browns game during Monday’s session of his show.

“Cleveland at Pittsburgh has potential to be a tire fire,” Cowherd said. “The Steelers are going to roll.”

Cowherd cited Sunday’s regular season finale as the primary reason for picking Pittsburgh to advance to the Divisional Round. The Steelers sat many of their key starters in Week 17, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker T.J. Watt. With little on the line, the decision made sense but Mike Tomlin’s back-ups still kept the game close.

However, the Browns had a few absences on Sunday as well. Most notably, star cornerback Denzel Ward tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and missed the game. Cleveland did return it’s receiving corps after multiple players missed the previous contest against the Jets.

Although Cowherd seems confident, anytime the two AFC North rivals meet up, fans are in for a treat.

Steelers vs. Browns will kick-off at 8:15 p.m. ET next Sunday night on NBC.