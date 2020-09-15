Colin Cowherd Names The “Mike Tyson” Team Of The NFL

Colin Cowherd has become the king of interesting analogies over the course of his broadcasting career. During Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, he compared one NFL franchise to legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

It’s not exactly easy to compare an NFL team to a boxer, but Cowherd did a solid job showing why the Pittsburgh Steelers are not meeting their championship standards of late.

“The last decade they’ve been the Mike Tyson of the NFL,” Cowherd said. “Man, they beat up on bad teams. They roll average teams. Mike Tyson did that. If you were average, past your prime or a B fighter, he would destroy you. But when you put Lennox Lewis against him, he was outclassed. When you put Evander Holyfield two times in the ring with him, Mike Tyson looked lost. That’s what the Steelers are.”

Cowherd used records against inferior and superior franchises to prove his point. He brought up the Steelers’ 33-6-1 record over the past decade against bad organizations like the Bengals and Browns, and then mentioned their 10-18 record against the Patriots and Ravens.

Pittsburgh’s standards are Super Bowl or bust almost every year. The issue is they haven’t made the big game since the 2010 season.

Time is running out for the Steelers to win another title during the Ben Roethlisberger era. Fortunately for head coach Mike Tomlin, he has the right pieces in place to lead his team to the promised land.

The Steelers took care of business on the road against an inferior Giants team on Monday night. Now, they’ll have to show they can handle the Broncos and Texans at home over the next two weeks.