With the NFL season just over two weeks away from starting up, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd ranked the top 10 fan bases in the league.

Cowherd usually ruffles some feathers with lists like this, but this time around he did a pretty solid job of pleasing fans around the country. He began his fan base rankings with the New England Patriots.

Right behind the Patriots were the New Orleans Saints. It’s somewhat surprising to see them in the No. 9 spot considering how loud the Mercedes-Benz Superdome gets every Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles claimed the No. 8 and No. 7 spots on Cowherd’s list, respectively. The latter is considered to have some of the most hostile fans in the NFL, but there’s no doubt they are passionate.

Cowherd also gave props to the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Honestly, it’s odd to see him rank the Seahawks at fifth because he’s always been a fan of that franchise. You’d think he’d place them somewhere in the top three.

The top three for Cowherd consists of the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. It makes sense that Green Bay earned the top spot on the power rankings since its fan base travels everywhere.

Here’s the full list from Cowherd:

The biggest omission from this list is Dallas. Regardless of what you think about the Cowboys, they have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports.

Overall though, it’s a really solid list of teams from Cowherd.

Do you think Green Bay fans are the best in the NFL?