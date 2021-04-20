Earlier Tuesday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced a contract extension for head coach Mike Tomlin.

Pittsburgh announced a three-year contract extension that tied Tomlin to the Steelers through the 2024 season. In 14 seasons under Tomlin, the Steelers have never posted a losing record.

The overall reaction to Tomlin’s new contract has been a positive one, even if Steelers fans were a little suspect due to the recent playoff woes. Later Tuesday afternoon, FS1 host Colin Cowherd thinks it was a smart decision for the Steelers to lock up the future Hall of Fame coach.

“Mike Tomlin never loses a locker room…He is blunt. He is brutal, honest and holds himself accountable,” Cowherd said on the show.

The Steelers started the 2020 season with an 11-0 record. After looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender, Pittsburgh finished the season with a 1-5 record – including a blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.

Tomlin led the Steelers to a Super Bowl title in just his second season as the team’s head coach. He took the team to another Super Bowl in his fourth season, but the team has struggled in the playoffs since.

In the last 10 seasons, the Steelers have won just three playoff games – all coming in a two-year span during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

With Ben Roethlisberger headed into potentially his final season, it’s clear Mike Tomlin will be in charge when a new QB takes over.