Colin Cowherd Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Comment On USC Job

Mike Tomlin’s response to reports linking his name to the vacant USC and LSU jobs? An instant classic.

On The Dan Patrick Show Monday, Trojans legend Carson Palmer mentioned Tomlin as a candidate for USC.

With prestigious college jobs available and the Steelers sitting at a disappointing 3-3 record, rumors have swirled of Tomlin’s interest in college football. On Tuesday, a frustrated Tomlin squashed the gossip.

“Hey, guys, I don’t have time for that speculation,” Tomlin said. “I mean, that’s a joke to me. I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sports. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football?”

The 49 year-old coach, who led Pittsburgh to Super Bowl XLIII glory, did not mince words at his press conference.

“That will be the last time I address it,” Tomlin continued. “Not only today but moving forward. Never say never, but never. OK? Anybody else got any questions about any college jobs. There’s not a [college] booster with a big enough blank check.”

Tomlin is tired of the conjecture. While the jobs in question are arguably the most coveted in college, Tomlin views them as a step down. He added that his peers aren’t facing the same queries from the media.

“Anybody asking Sean Payton about that?” Tomlin asked. “Anybody asking Andy Reid about stuff like that?”

Colin Cowherd applauded Tomlin’s straightforwardness.

Possibly best and most direct answer from a coach I’ve ever seen. Not screwing around. pic.twitter.com/f94tcPDS43 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 26, 2021

The Steelers’ coach worked various jobs at VMI, Memphis, Arkansas State and Cincinnati before signing on as the Buccaneers’ defensive backs coach in 2001. Tomlin has remained in the pros ever since, and he’s still the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach (36) in NFL history.