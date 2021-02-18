Colin Cowherd Says The Pittsburgh Steelers Are ‘Trapped’

We’re several months away from the 2021 season, but it sounds like Colin Cowherd is already out on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During this Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd said he believes the Steelers are trapped in an awful situation for next season. The reason for this take is because Ben Roethlisberger‘s contract might be the worst in the NFL right now.

Roethlisberger currently has a $41 million cap hit for the 2021 season. There’s just no way the Steelers can let that number stay where it’s at. Even if they decided to cut him, they’d still have to take on $22 million in dead money. Additionally, Cowherd thinks Roethlisberger’s work ethic is only getting worse with age.

“The Steelers have sold their soul a little bit on Big Ben,” Cowherd said. “Let me tell you about Big Ben and the truth, and Pittsburgh has known this since Day 1. He doesn’t commit in the offseason. Jay Glazer jokes ‘His idea of an offseason workout is beers and a yoga workout once a week.’ He has never been good with film study and it has gotten worse over time. ”

At the end of the day, Cowherd believes the Steelers are finally going to pay the price for never pushing back against Roethlisberger.

“They knew he was a crappy practice player and wasn’t committed in the offseason. They know he doesn’t put in the study time, but he was so talented that they appeased him and let him get away with it. And now, they’re trapped.”

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert recently shared his thoughts on Roethlisberger’s cap hit. It shouldn’t really surprise anyone, but he obviously wants to lower that number.

“With Ben’s current cap number, some adjustments will have to be made,” Colbert said. “Hopefully there’s a way we can figure out what’s best for the organization. Hopefully he can see that and feel the same way. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

If Colbert can’t work some magic on Roethlisberger’s contract, the Steelers might actually be trapped.