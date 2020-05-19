Colin Cowherd Shares Rough W-L Prediction For The Steelers

Does Big Ben have one last Super Bowl run in him? The Steelers are garnering plenty of hype this offseason with Ben Roethlisberger set to return. But Colin Cowherd isn’t too high on Pittsburgh ahead of the 2020 season.

Cowherd dedicated one of his show’s segments on the Steelers on Tuesday. He predicts the Steelers not only won’t win their division, but will end up finishing third in the AFC North.

“The one legendary franchise that everyone thinks is really going to be good this year, and I don’t, is the Pittsburgh Steelers.” Cowherd said, via The Herd. “I have them at 7-and-9. I no longer think of the Pittsburgh Steelers as a great organization.”

Cowherd’s reasoning for the harsh prediction centers around Mike Tomlin and Roethlisberger. The Fox Sports host delivered some harsh criticism towards the two, stating there’s plenty of better HC-QB duos in the NFL today.

“I told you my feelings about Mike Tomlin,” Cowherd continued. “I think he’s going to be a great TV analyst. I think he’s a great guy. I think there are moments I like him. But he’s kinda sloppy, light on the details. . . . I also think Big Ben is often injured, 38-years-old, high on the drama, doesn’t have a star receiver, offensive line is aging. . . . Big Ben has become more legacy than legend to me.”

If the Steelers finish third overall in the AFC North, that would mean both the Browns and Ravens finish in front of Pittsburgh. That kind of year, with Big Ben back, would be absolutely underwhelming.

After all, Pittsburgh finished 8-8 last year with Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

If the Steelers can’t finish above .500 with Roethlisberger under center, it may be time for the organization to move on from the veteran quarterback.