Colin Cowherd: Steelers Need To Move On From Ben Roethlisberger

There has been no bigger critic of the Pittsburgh Steelers this season than Colin Cowherd. Even when the team was undefeated, the FS1 radio host wasn’t sold on them being a legitimate title contender.

Pittsburgh has come crashing down to earth over the last few weeks. It was hoping to snap its recent losing streak on Monday against Cincinnati, but Ben Roethlisberger and the offense couldn’t develop any rhythm.

Over the last four weeks, Roethlisberger has thrown just six touchdowns and five interceptions. An alarming statistic to point out is that his passer rating is at 74.4 in that span. For comparison’s sake, his passer rating was 101.4 through the first 10 games.

Despite the fact that Roethlisberger is under contract for the 2021 season, Cowherd believes the “Big Ben era” is over.

“It’s the elephant in the room,” Cowherd said. “They have to move off this thing. This is a 16-game schedule, and if you’re Pittsburgh, your standards are two or three playoff games after that. This is no longer a 19-game quarterback.”

Cowherd suggested Pittsburgh drafts someone and gives Roethlisberger a few weeks off during the season. That is if the team commits to the two-time Super Bowl champion for 2021.

Moving on from Roethlisberger would be expensive, as he has a $22.5 million dead cap hit next season.

This season hasn’t been a disappointment for Roethlisberger, but it’s becoming evident that his arm is declining on a weekly basis.