Colin Cowherd No Longer Thinks 1 Prominent NFL Organization Is ‘Great’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most-consistent franchises in the NFL for the last two decades, but according to one prominent radio host, they’re set to fall off.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd no longer believes the Steelers are a “great” NFL organization. He’s predicting a rough 2020 season for the AFC North franchise.

Cowherd has the Steelers going 7-9 in 2020. He’s no longer a believer in Mike Tomlin or Ben Roethlisberger.

“The one legendary franchise that everybody thinks is really going to be good this year and I don’t, is the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Cowherd said. “I have them 7-9 and I think I no longer think of the Pittsburgh Steelers as a great organization to be a great organization.”

"I have the Steelers at 7-9. I no longer think of them as a great organization… Big Ben has become more legacy than legend." — Colin Cowherd

The Steelers are coming off a disappointing 2019 season in which Roethlisberger spent most of the year on the injury list. He’s reportedly healthy enough to throw now, but Cowherd isn’t optimistic about the Pittsburgh offense.

“It’s a head coach-quarterback league. I don’t think they’re an A in either,” Cowherd said of Pittsburgh.

Cowherd named several other NFL organizations that he believes are run better than the Steelers right now.

“I also don’t think they’re as well-run as Kansas City right now. I don’t think they’re as well-run as Philadelphia in their own state right now,” Cowherd added. “I think there’s seven or eight teams in the NFL, including San Francisco, Baltimore, that are just better run.”

We’ll see if Pittsburgh can prove Cowherd wrong this fall.