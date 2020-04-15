Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Team Is A ‘Fit’ For Cam Newton

The quarterback market dried up in March, which unfortunately means Cam Newton might have to wait a while to sign with a new team. It’s a situation not many thought a former MVP would be in.

Earlier this week, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was on The Rich Eisen Show to provide a timetable for when Newton might sign a contract. He believes Newton could wait until August to find the right situation.

If you’re wondering which team presents the best fit for Newton, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd may have the answer. During this Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, he said the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a viable option for the former top pick.

“Pittsburgh is the team that I think fits,” Cowherd said. “If Big Ben isn’t as good from the elbow injury as they think, you might be interested. Big Ben and Cam have some similarities. They’re a little light in the details, accuracy comes and goes, can get hit and throw the deep ball very well.”

The Steelers struggled to replace Roethlisberger when he went down with an injury last season.

Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph basically played musical chairs as the team’s starting quarterback. A very strong argument could be made that Pittsburgh would’ve been a playoff team if the coaching staff had a better option behind Roethlisberger.

It’s tough to have a popular quarterback as the No. 2 option on the depth chart. However, the Steelers might want to consider life after Roethlisberger.

