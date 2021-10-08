Colin Cowherd Thinks Steelers Need To Bench QB Ben Roethlisberger

Amid a lackluster start to the 2021 season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is struggling like never before. For FOX Sports pundit Colin Cowherd, he’s ready to pull the plug on Roethlisberger’s time in Pittsburgh.

On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd said that it’s time for the Steelers to bench their longtime starter. He advocated for the team to kick the tires on backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins, pointing out that while their stats over the last 10 games are similar, at least there’s room for Haskins to grow.

“At least with Haskins, there’s a chance he could be the future. Pittsburgh needs to stop convincing themselves they’re losing for any reason other than Ben,” Cowherd argued.

Through his last 10 games dating back to 2020, Roethlisberger is completing 64-percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Haskins has completed 61-percent of his passes for 10 touchdowns and eight picks in his last 10 games.

Big Ben's last 10 starts: 3-7, 17 TD, 13 INT

Dwayne Haskins' last 10 starts: 2-8, 10 TD, 8 INT "At least with Haskins, there's a chance he could be the future. Pittsburgh needs to stop convincing themselves they're losing for any reason other than Ben." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/6ZyEpH01Vg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 8, 2021

But while Colin Cowherd appears ready to give up on Ben Roethlisberger, it appears the Steelers aren’t. Reports came out yesterday that under no circumstances will Big Ben be benched.

It’s certainly possible the Steelers are willing to ride or die with their longtime quarterback. Some are already speculating that the Steelers are tanking for a top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But it’s also possible that the Steelers simply believe that Roethlisberger will turn things around.

The Steelers have not had a losing season in Roethlisberger’s entire career with the team. It would be a shame if his first losing season was his last one with the team.