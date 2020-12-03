The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Getting Ripped For Sexist Comment During Game

Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico during the game on Wednesday.NBC.

Longtime NBC football analyst Cris Collinsworth is one of the best at what he does, but he’s facing some criticism for a comment made during Wednesday’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game.

The Steelers hosted the Ravens in a Wednesday afternoon game at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh and Baltimore were originally scheduled to play on Thanksgiving, then Sunday, then Tuesday, before the game was eventually moved to today.

Pittsburgh beat Baltimore, 19-14, in an ugly contest.

During the game, Collinsworth talked about how much he loved to come to Pittsburgh because of how passionate their fans are. Collinsworth sounded surprised to say that there are a lot of passionate, knowledgeable female fans.

NFL fans are not happy with Collinsworth’s comment on Wednesday afternoon.

“Countless women enjoy and have a deep knowledge of football. Cris Collinsworth saying he’s blown away that women in Pittsburgh ask specific football questions was not good,” The Athletic’s Chris Vannini tweeted.

He was far from the only one criticizing Collinsworth for what he said.

Collinsworth is rightfully getting criticized for what he said. The longtime NBC analyst will hopefully have an apology coming at some point in the coming days.


