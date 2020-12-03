Cris Collinsworth Getting Ripped For Sexist Comment During Game

Longtime NBC football analyst Cris Collinsworth is one of the best at what he does, but he’s facing some criticism for a comment made during Wednesday’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game.

The Steelers hosted the Ravens in a Wednesday afternoon game at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh and Baltimore were originally scheduled to play on Thanksgiving, then Sunday, then Tuesday, before the game was eventually moved to today.

Pittsburgh beat Baltimore, 19-14, in an ugly contest.

During the game, Collinsworth talked about how much he loved to come to Pittsburgh because of how passionate their fans are. Collinsworth sounded surprised to say that there are a lot of passionate, knowledgeable female fans.

This comment is so condescending. Cris Collinsworth needs to join the rest of us in 2020. Women know football. @NFL pic.twitter.com/ul08ggr8Iy — Corinne🖤 (@corinnecaniac) December 2, 2020

NFL fans are not happy with Collinsworth’s comment on Wednesday afternoon.

“Countless women enjoy and have a deep knowledge of football. Cris Collinsworth saying he’s blown away that women in Pittsburgh ask specific football questions was not good,” The Athletic’s Chris Vannini tweeted.

He was far from the only one criticizing Collinsworth for what he said.

Free advice to Cris Collinsworth and anyone else who may need it. Never be surprised that women are smart and knowledgeable! https://t.co/5zbCe7ooHl — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) December 3, 2020

*Me hearing Cris Collinsworth say in 2020 that he's surprised that women in Pittsburgh are passionate about sports* 😬 pic.twitter.com/WjdtoE4cDG — Jelani Scott (@ScottJay94) December 2, 2020

Still shaking my head that Collinsworth was shocked that women know and watch football and that we “have specific questions about the game”. Someone please tell Cris we do have TVs in the kitchen. 😏 — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) December 2, 2020

Collinsworth is rightfully getting criticized for what he said. The longtime NBC analyst will hopefully have an apology coming at some point in the coming days.