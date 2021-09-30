Damien Woody Says 1 Veteran Quarterback Is “Washed”

It’s only Week 4 in the 2021 season, but ESPN analyst Damien Woody has apparently seen enough to say that one particular quarterback is “washed.”

During this Thursday’s episode of Get Up, Woody explained why he’s not a big believer in the Pittsburgh Steelers. The main reason why he’s not confident in Mike Tomlin’s squad right now is because of their quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger has not looked sharp at all through the first three games. Not only does he look awfully slow in the pocket, he hasn’t been able to complete many passes downfield.

“I think Ben [Roethlisberger] is what we call ‘washed.’ I do. Listen, I can go into a soliloquy about Big Ben’s career, but I’m talking about the here and now,” Woody said. “Anyone who watches the Pittsburgh Steelers, in particular Big Ben, he’s like a statue in the pocket. I don’t even know if he’s a shell of what he used to be, the guy who can move around and throw people off him.”

Woody then said that Roethlisberger is easily the worst quarterback in the AFC North.

“He doesn’t push the ball down the field and everything seems like a checkdown, basically. When I look at Ben and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben is the worst quarterback in that division. And I don’t even think it’s close.”

The Steelers need Roethlisberger to turn back the clock if they’re going to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this weekend.

Do you think Roethlisberger will shake off this rough start to the 2021 season?