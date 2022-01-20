Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced.

Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position.

Danny Kanell has two quarterbacks in mind for the Steelers to consider. The first is Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. The other is veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

Here’s what he had to say about both earlier this week:

“There’s two guys I would pin there, and I think they’re the two top quarterbacks in this free agent class,” Kanell said, via 247Sports. “It’s Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater. If I was looking at those two, I would lean on Jameis Winston, who could possibly be the replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. If you put the right pieces around him, I do think he has gotten better. He’s matured. He had this period in New Orleans where he could catch his breath and come back. He was eliminating some of those interceptions when he came back. He’s coming back off the ACL, so you wouldn’t have to invest, so you wouldn’t have to commit to a really expensive and lengthy contract.

“Teddy Bridgewater, from what you hear, is looking for a bigger contract. I don’t know if that’s money well spent. If I was the Steelers, I would either build around a young quarterback in Kenny Pickett and spend all that money you saved by drafting a quarterback or go after a guy like Jameis Winston in the free agent market.”

It’s a tough sell going from the Ben Roethlisberger era straight to a bridge quarterback like Winston or Bridgewater.

The Steelers would probably be better off drafting a quarterback in April. At least that way they’d have an excuse for if the season wasn’t going very well.