Derek Watt Shares Update After Scary Monday Night Injury

There was a scary moment during last night’s game between the Bengals and Steelers, as Derek Watt suffered a head/neck injury in the first quarter on a punt return. It took a while for him to get off the field since he was shaken up by the collision.

JJ Watt, the older brother of Derek, tweeted out his concern over the injury, writing “Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts and concerns.”

Well, it turns out that Derek is thankfully doing much better after that brutal hit on Bengals punt return Alex Erickson. He shared an update on his health on social media.

“Just wanted to send a quick message to say thank you to everyone for the well wishes and let you know that I’m going to be ok,” Watt tweeted on Monday night.

Watt plays a key role for the Steelers in the run game and on special teams. It’d be a tough blow to Mike Tomlin’s squad if this injury keeps him out of action for an extended period of time.

Since the Steelers are on a short week, it’s very possible that Watt will miss the team’s game this upcoming weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

After starting the season with an 11-0 record, Pittsburgh has lost three games in a row. The offense has looked flat under Ben Roethlisberger, and the defense hasn’t been the same since losing Bud Dupree to a torn ACL.