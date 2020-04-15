The Steelers added another member of the Watt family to their ranks last month when they signed fullback Derek Watt to a three-year, $9.25 million deal.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Watt revealed that he will be wearing the No. 44 for the Steelers. It’s close to the No. 34 that he wore at Wisconsin, but that number is currently taken by Terrell Edmunds.

The signing reunites Derek Watt with his young brother, T.J. Watt, both of whom played together at Wisconsin. But while T.J. and their older brother J.J. were both first round picks in 2017 and 2011 respectively, Derek was a sixth-round pick in 2016.

After being selected No. 198 overall in 2016, Watt showed his durability by playing in all 64 games for the Chargers. In four NFL seasons, primarily as a blocker, he has 29 touches for 201 yards and a touchdown.

But some fans might view the Derek Watt signing as something that could entice their older brother to come to Pittsburgh down the road. JJ Watt currently has two years left on his contract and could become a free agent after 2021 without another extension.

While there have been plenty of teams that had two family members on the same squad, very few have had three.

Can you imagine the Steelers signing all three of the Watt brothers?