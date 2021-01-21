Deshaun Watson Reacts To Steelers Signing Dwayne Haskins

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a one-year deal.

Haskins spent two seasons in Washington, where he struggled to live up to his draft status. The former No. 15 overall pick started just a handful of games during the 2020 season and was benched after just four games.

He’s ready for a new start with a new franchise, as evidenced by his latest social media post. After signing his new deal, Haskins took to Twitter with a message for his fans about his new jersey number. “3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work,” Haskins said.

Haskins received some love from several other NFL players. Among them was Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Blessings brother,” Watson said to Haskins.

When he was coming out of Ohio State, draft analysts suggested the Steelers would be the perfect fit for Haskins. Instead, the Steelers traded up to draft linebacker Devin Bush.

Five picks later, Washington selected Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. After two years in Washington, the former Buckeyes star will get a fresh start in the AFC.

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a major decision to make. He was one year left on his contract, but hasn’t committed to coming back for another season.

For now, Big Ben, Haskins and Mason Rudolph make up the Steelers quarterback room.