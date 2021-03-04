The Spun

Details Emerge From Ben Roethlisberger’s New Contract

On Thursday afternoon, the the Pittsburgh Steelers announced an official decision on longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021,” the team said in a short announcement on Twitter. Roethlisberger originally had a $41.2 million cap hit for next season – with a $19 million salary for the 2021 season.

With the team up against the cap, the team knew it needed to re-work Big Ben’s contract heading into the new campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion obliged and the two sides agreed to a new deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger willingly reduced his salary from $19 to $14 million for the 2021 season. He also agreed to spread the cash through 2022.

The re-worked deal opens up over $15 million in cap space as the Steelers head into free agency.

Pittsburgh has a number of free agents the team hopes to keep on the roster. Perhaps the most important player to lock up for the foreseeable future would be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

When the 2020 season came to a close, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Smith-Schuster wouldn’t be back next season. While it’s still a longshot, the extra cap space opened up by Big Ben’s re-worked deal can’t hurt.

Both Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster have said they want to continue to play together.

