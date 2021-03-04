On Thursday afternoon, the the Pittsburgh Steelers announced an official decision on longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021,” the team said in a short announcement on Twitter. Roethlisberger originally had a $41.2 million cap hit for next season – with a $19 million salary for the 2021 season.

With the team up against the cap, the team knew it needed to re-work Big Ben’s contract heading into the new campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion obliged and the two sides agreed to a new deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger willingly reduced his salary from $19 to $14 million for the 2021 season. He also agreed to spread the cash through 2022.

The re-worked deal opens up over $15 million in cap space as the Steelers head into free agency.

Pittsburgh has a number of free agents the team hopes to keep on the roster. Perhaps the most important player to lock up for the foreseeable future would be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

When the 2020 season came to a close, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Smith-Schuster wouldn’t be back next season. While it’s still a longshot, the extra cap space opened up by Big Ben’s re-worked deal can’t hurt.

Both Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster have said they want to continue to play together.

