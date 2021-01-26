Details Emerge From Dwayne Haskins’ Steelers Contract

Last week, former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins found a new home after being released by the Washington Football Team.

Haskins signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After signing his new deal, Haskins took to Twitter with a message for his fans about his new jersey number. “3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work,” Haskins said.

After a few days to process the move, ESPN insider Field Yates revealed the details of the new contract. Haskins signed for the near minimum.

According to Yates, Haskins stands to make $850,000 during the 2021 season. However, there is no guaranteed money, so the team could easily move on if there is a problem or Haskins simply doesn’t work out in Pittsburgh.

No bells or whistles to Dwayne Haskins' reserve/future deal with the Steelers: 1-year, $850K, 0 guarantees. He's got plenty of money still due from WFT. This was all about fit for Haskins, with a good chance to develop in Pittsburgh, while the Steelers take a zero risk flier. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 26, 2021

Pittsburgh wasn’t the only team interested in Haskins, though. Two weeks ago, he reportedly met with the Carolina Panthers – who are in search of a new franchise quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins chose to join the Steelers over signing with the Panthers.

He was viewed as the perfect fit for the Steelers during the 2019 NFL draft. Analysts viewed his game as similar to Ben Roethlisberger, who is in the final year of his contract. After passing on Haskins to trade up for linebacker Devin Bush, Pittsburgh has the chance to see if those analysts were right.

For Haskins, meanwhile, it’s a fresh start.