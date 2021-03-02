Details Emerging On James Conner’s Future With The Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plethora of important decisions to make this offseason, as players like James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster are set to become free agents.

Smith-Schuster’s future is unclear at this moment due to his recent remarks about wanting to stay in Pittsburgh. He’ll have other suitors once free agency begins, but it’s tough to predict how that situation will play.

Conner, meanwhile, is most likely going to pack his bags and move elsewhere this offseason. ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor recently discussed this possibility.

“Though a fan favorite for his ties to the community and battle with cancer, Conner is unlikely to be re-signed and the Steelers need a new No. 1 back,” Pryor wrote, via ESPN. “Snell struggled to consistently fill that role when Conner was injured and neither McFarland nor Samuels have the makeup of a No. 1. The Steelers will be in the market to add a new face, likely through an early-round pick in the draft.”

Pittsburgh does have other options on its roster in Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell. The former had 113 rushing yards in his rookie season, whereas the latter had 368 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Conner was the best tailback for the Steelers in 2020, as he had 721 rushing yards and 215 receiving yards. However, the former third-round pick may have priced himself out of town.

In the event that Conner does leave Pittsburgh this offseason, the front office might add another piece to its backfield via free agency or the draft.

The Steelers are currently over the projected cap for the new league year, but that issue should be resolved once Ben Roethlisberger’s new contract is official.