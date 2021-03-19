Details Emerge Of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s New Deal With Steelers

Despite receiving interest from several teams this offseason, JuJu Smith-Schuster has decided to stay in Pittsburgh for at least one more year.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti broke the news that Smith-Schuster is signing a one-year deal with the Steelers. His contract is worth $8 million, which is actually less than what he could’ve made on other AFC teams.

Bisciotti said that Smith-Schuster had the chance to earn an extra $3 million in incentives if he signed with either the Chiefs or Ravens.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter mentioned the Eagles as a potential landing spot for Smith-Schuster, offering him a multi-year deal. At the end of the day, the Pro Bowl wideout wanted to stay with the Steelers.

Smith-Schuster immediately went on Twitter to share his thoughts on returning to the Steelers.

“Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh,” Smith-Schuster tweeted. “Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!!”

This past season, Smith-Schuster had 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns.

If Smith-Schuster can improve his numbers this fall, he’ll have the chance to earn a lucrative, long-term deal next offseason.