Details Emerging From Ben Roethlisberger’s Injury Status

As the Steelers limp their way into the postseason, it’s possible that there should be more concern in Pittsburgh. According to various reports, including comments from Ben Roethlisberger himself, the team’s franchise quarterback isn’t 100 percent healthy.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Pittsburgh’s veteran quarterback suffered a hyperextended knee in the team’s game against Washington in Week 13. Roethlisberger appeared out of sorts in the Steelers first loss of the year against the Football Team.

Interestingly enough, he has not appeared on the Steelers’ official injury report since Week 13, before Pittsburgh played Washington. That would mean that he hasn’t received official treatment on his knee in quite some time.

However, just two weeks ago, Jason La Canfora of CBS reported that Pittsburgh remained very concerned about their quarterback’s health. The report claimed that Roethlisberger continued to feel the lingering effects of his banged up knee.

“There’s serious concern in the Steelers organization about Roethlisberger’s knee,” La Canfora said. “It’s been bothering him for weeks and sources say it’s not getting any better, an issue in practices and in games.”

It’s also important to note that Roethlisberger has arthritis in both of his knees. That combined with a nagging injury could certainly spell trouble down the line as the Steelers prepare for the postseason.

The injury report says one thing about Ben Roethlisberger's knees, the reporting says something completely different https://t.co/mrNVw623F7 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 27, 2020

Overall, the situation is fairly confusing. If Roethlisberger truly still feels the effects of a hyperextended knee, it might benefit the Steelers to rest him until the playoffs. However, after three straight losses, Pittsburgh find itself in danger of losing the division to the Browns. The most recent defeat came at the hands of AFC North rival Cincinnati as the Bengals defense baffled Roethlisberger all night long.

The Steelers must rebound somewhat against the Colts on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Indianapolis defense will likely put more pressure on Roethlisberger, which doesn’t bode well for staying healthy.

Pittsburgh needs to hope that their veteran quarterback can be ready to go by the playoffs or it could mean another early exit for the Steelers.