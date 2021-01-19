Devlin Hodges Reacts To Getting Let Go By The Steelers

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers decided they were not going to bring back reserve quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges for another season.

Hodges, a product of Samford, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in May 2019. Because of injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph, he actually played in eight games as a rookie, making six starts.

Hodges didn’t appear in any games this past season for Pittsburgh, and now he’ll be looking elsewhere for NFL employment. There’s no hard feelings though for the Alabama native.

Duck tweeted out a thank you message to Steelers’ fans this afternoon, one day after it was revealed the team would not renew his contract.

“[Peace] Pittsburgh! Thankful for the opportunity and the ability to live out my dream,” Hodges wrote. “Nothing but love! QUACK!”

✌🏼 Pittsburgh! Thankful for the opportunity and the ability to live out my dream. Nothing but love! QUACK! pic.twitter.com/kSJGffYQyj — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) January 19, 2021

Hodges went 3-3 as a starter for Pittsburgh in 2019, finishing with 1,063 passing yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Heading into the offseason, the Steelers’ depth chart at quarterback has Roethlisberger as the starter, followed by Rudolph and former Tennessee standout Joshua Dobbs.