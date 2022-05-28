Steelers WR Appears To Respond To Report He's Unhappy With Contract

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been absent from OTAs thus far. According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, his absence is most likely a result of his contract situation.

Johnson, a former third-round pick out of Toledo, is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. His base salary for the 2022 season is $2.79 million.

During the 2021 season, Johnson had 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. Those are career-high marks for all three categories.

Considering he doesn't have any long-term security right now, Johnson probably wants a new deal from the Steelers.

Johnson hasn't been very vocal about his situation up to this point. However, he did post a cryptic message on Twitter this Friday.

Kaboly noted in his latest report for The Athletic that Pittsburgh holds most of the leverage in this situation.

"Johnson doesn’t want that, and what little leverage he has is sitting out OTAs. It’s an empty threat because Johnson doesn’t have much recourse in the matter," Kaboly wrote. "How the Steelers do business is they will offer Johnson what they believe is his market value, and there won’t be much wiggle room."

It's possible Johnson gets a deal done with the Steelers before Week 1 of the regular season. For now though, there isn't much movement on this front.